Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looking at possibility of freezing rankings, will review Olympic qualification: BWF

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:57 IST
Looking at possibility of freezing rankings, will review Olympic qualification: BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday said it might freeze the world rankings for a while as it works on a "fair solution" to the Olympic qualification process after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the Tokyo Games. There have been growing calls to freeze the world rankings after cancellations and postponements wrecked the sport's calendar. Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap and H S Prannoy have been leading the way in expressing concerns.

"For our athletes, we will review any impacts on the Olympic and Paralympic qualification system to ensure a fair solution is found to qualify players for the postponed Games," the BWF said in a statement. "BWF, in the short-term, is also looking into the possibility of freezing World Rankings until international tournaments start again.

"However, we are still working on the technical solution to ensure the freezing and eventual un-freezing of World Rankings works fairly for all players and we will announce this shortly." Shuttlers in the singles competition have to be inside top-16 of world rankings to qualify for the Olympics. In doubles, a country can field one pair if they are in the top 16 and two if both pairs are in the top eight. The BWF welcomed the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s decision to postpone the Olympics, originally scheduled from July 24 to August 9, to next year in the wake of the pandemic, which has caused nearly 19,000 deaths worldwide.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in welcoming the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games," the statement said. "BWF fully supports the decision made yesterday by IOC President Thomas Bach, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, and the Tokyo Organising Committee (TOCOG) to reschedule the Games to a date beyond 2020 but no later than summer 2021.

"As we have learnt in recent months, balancing the many necessary considerations for the whole of sport has been a complex exercise, so we are supportive of how difficult this decision would have been for the IOC and TOCOG,"it added. The BWF had earlier this month suspended all the HSBC BWF World Tour and other tournaments from March 16 to April 12 before further suspending five more tournaments which included the three continental championships falling inside the the April 26 deadline for Olympic qualification.

"We are still at this point left with some uncertainty on new dates for the Games but we ask for patience from the entire badminton community to allow the BWF, in collaboration and consensus with the IOC, IPC and TOCOG, to gain a better understanding of what the next 12 months will look like," BWF said. The coronavirus outbreak has so far infected more than 4,00,000 globally and BWF said all that matters now is the well-being of the badminton fraternity, including the athletes and officials.

"Right now, our immediate thoughts are with everyone affected by this global pandemic. From the start, the health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton fraternity have been our No.1 priority," BWF said. "...we have strong considerations to protect the key structures of our sport that will ensure it survives in these volatile and uncertain times. We appreciate that an important part of this is the livelihood of our international badminton players in the current situation where very few tournaments will be played over the coming months." PTI ATK PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: All matters pending before Delhi HC, district courts deferred till May 15

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of the lockdown announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus and deferred all matters pending before it and all the district courts in the national capital till May 15 or until fu...

AP govt to distribute ration, cash relief at doorsteps

People in Andhra Pradesh will get free ration at their door steps on March 29 in view of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, state Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao said on Wednesday. The ration card...

Putin delays constitutional vote allowing him to keep power

Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that include a change that would allow him to seek another term in power. Putin didnt set a new date for the plebiscite originally set fo...

(Eds: Correcting figure) 29 private laboratories with over 16,000 sample collection centres have been registered so far for testing of COVID-19 : Health Ministry.

Eds Correcting figure 29 private laboratories with over 16,000 sample collection centres have been registered so far for testing of COVID-19 Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020