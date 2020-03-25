Injured Ellyse Perry undergoes surgery to treat hamstring injury

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who missed the semifinal and final of the women's T20 World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury, has successfully undergone a surgery, coach Matthew Mott said. Perry's T20 World Cup campaign had ended after she tore her hamstring while attempting an athletic throw during their final group game against New Zealand.

"Ellyse did have surgery on her hamstring, it's going well. Her first phase of that is pure rest. She's in Sydney at the moment recuperating and that's part of her plan. The recovery is looking good, all our medical staff are happy with how the surgery went," Mott was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au via a teleconference. It would take up to six months for Perry to recover and she was set to miss the limited-overs tour of South Africa as well as the Women's T20 Challenge games in India.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing all sports activities in the world to a grinding halt, Perry can take it a bit easy now as she won't be missing much of action. Mott said the break will put the minds of both Perry and pacer Tayla Vlaeminck at ease.

Tayla had got injured on the eve of the World Cup. "It will still take quite a bit of time (for her to return to bowling) but the fact that everyone else is resting too probably eases (hers and Perry's) minds a bit, because they're not missing out on as much as they would have if we'd been over in South Africa," Mott said.

Perry, the reigning ICC Cricketer of the Year, watched from the sidelines her team defeat India in the final on March 8 to defend the title..

