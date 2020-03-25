Saints extend contract of CB Jenkins

The New Orleans Saints reached a deal with cornerback Janoris Jenkins on a two-year, $16.75 million extension, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The deal locks up the 31-year-old veteran for three years and $27 million with $10.2 million in guarantees, Rapoport reported.

The Saints claimed Janoris off waivers in December. The New York Giants waived Jenkins with an injury designation after he tweeted a slur toward a fan who had been critical of him earlier in the week. In 15 games last season with the Giants and the Saints, he made 61 tackles and intercepted a career-high five passes.

A second-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2012, Jenkins has played in 115 games (110 starts) for the Rams (2012-15), Giants (2016-19) and Saints. He has 467 tackles, 23 interceptions and 106 passes defended. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

