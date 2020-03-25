Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saints extend contract of CB Jenkins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:51 IST
Saints extend contract of CB Jenkins
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Saints)

The New Orleans Saints reached a deal with cornerback Janoris Jenkins on a two-year, $16.75 million extension, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The deal locks up the 31-year-old veteran for three years and $27 million with $10.2 million in guarantees, Rapoport reported.

The Saints claimed Janoris off waivers in December. The New York Giants waived Jenkins with an injury designation after he tweeted a slur toward a fan who had been critical of him earlier in the week. In 15 games last season with the Giants and the Saints, he made 61 tackles and intercepted a career-high five passes.

A second-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2012, Jenkins has played in 115 games (110 starts) for the Rams (2012-15), Giants (2016-19) and Saints. He has 467 tackles, 23 interceptions and 106 passes defended. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Ambulances carrying sick pensioners stoned in Spain

A handful of stone-throwing youngsters tried to prevent ambulances from transferring 28 elderly coronavirus patients to a residence in their town in southern Spain, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred as the virus death toll soared...

U.S. Senate bill to grant airlines major lifeline to weather coronavirus

The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday to give the U.S. aviation industry 58 billion in aid, half in the form of grants to cover some 750,000 employees paychecks, in a badly needed lifeline for an industry facing the worst travel downturn i...

Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning

Canada announced Wednesday it is imposing mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under the Quarantine Act. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said it will begin at midnight Wednesday and the requirement will be for 14 d...

Yesteryear star Nimmi passes away

Nimmi, the doe-eyed star of 1950s and 60s Hindi movies such as Aan, Barsaat and Deedar, died on Wednesday after prolonged illness. She was 88. The actor was brought to a suburban Juhu hospital after she complained of breathlessness. She die...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020