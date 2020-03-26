Left Menu
Redskins officially sign veteran LB Davis

The Washington Redskins reunited Thomas Davis head coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday, signing the veteran linebacker to a free agent deal. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported last week that the sides agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with a $1.75 million signing bonus.

Davis, who turned 37 on Sunday, played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 after a 14-year stint with the Panthers from 2005-18. He made three Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors in 2015 while playing under Rivera, who coached the Panthers from 2011-19.

Davis led the Chargers with 112 tackles and added two passes defensed and one sack in 16 starts last season. It was the seventh 100-tackle season of his career. He has 1,206 tackles, 29 sacks, 18 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions in 192 career games (174 starts). He missed the 2010 season with a knee injury.

Davis was selected the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014. The Redskins also announced the signing of offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich, though they did not reveal the contract terms.

Vujnovich, 29, did not appear in an NFL game last season after he was cut by the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 21. He appeared in two games for Indianapolis in 2017 before starting all 16 games for the Colts the next year. Vujnovich made five appearances (two starts) for the Cardinals in 2018. --Field Level Media

