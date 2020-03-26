Left Menu
It's our duty to support govt in fighting coronavirus: Cricket Association of Bengal

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has donated a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the state administration to fight coronavirus and its President Avishek Dalmiya said as a responsible institution, it is their duty to come forward and support the government.

CAB logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has donated a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the state administration to fight coronavirus and its President Avishek Dalmiya said as a responsible institution, it is their duty to come forward and support the government. "As you are aware that coronavirus is a major issue and as a responsible institution it is our duty to come forward and support the administration in fighting this virus. Cricket stands for humanity and it also stands for unity so its important for all of us to get together and help the administration by whatever support we can," Dalmiya told ANI.

Apart from CAB's donation, Dalmiya pledged to donate Rs 5 Lakhs to the Government's Emergency Relief Fund. "We have initially given 25 Lakhs from CAB and Rs 5 lakh from my side also. This money will be utilised for various developments and providing medical support which would be required by the government and we are with the government," he said.

"We have also made an appeal to those who are connected with us, those who follow Bengal cricket that they can also make their contributions directly. Amounts will be given today and it is already been communicated to the state government," Dalmiya added. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly also pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs to the needy people.

CAB, in its statement, said Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice will provide rice to people who have been put in government schools for safety and security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

