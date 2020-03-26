Left Menu
Development News Edition

Players unite to form Chess Players Forum

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 12:31 IST
Players unite to form Chess Players Forum

Prominent players such as Dibyendu Barua, Swati Ghate and Abhijit Kunte have joined hands to form a Chess Players Forum with an aim to protect interest of the players and take up their issues with the government and other authorities. "Welcome to a new chapter in the History of Indian Chess! The Chess Players Forum has been founded to give a voice to the chess players of India for their own welfare and rights, as well as duties," the Forum wrote on its website.

"We are a democratic and transparent organisation to empower chess players to play a part in their own destinies and in the growth of the game. "The Forum aims to present the chess players’ voice to the governing bodies of the game as well as to the Government of India, and to liaise with them on various issues involving chess players." The founder members and current office-bearers are: IM Varugeese Koshy (President), GM Dibyendu Barua (Vice President), IM V Saravanan (Secretary), WGM Swati Ghate (Treasurer), GM Abhijit Kunte, IM Neeraj Mishra and IM (Correspondence) N R Anil Kumar (all Managing Committee members).

The forum is registered in Pune as an association, as well as under the Income Tax department, thus under the ambit of legal and financial laws. The forum Secretary Saravanan told PTI that they will reach out to legendary Viswanathan Anand, P Harikrishna and the women's ace Konery Humpy to have them on board "We will be contacting everyone. We want all to join. We kept the formation of the Forum away from the public eye so far, due to the registration process. Now that we are ready, we shall propagate ourselves in a big way," he said.

The forum on its website said that there will be democratically held elections between three to six months of its initial registration and office-bearers will be elected by a defined voting process. "We have ambitions to get affiliated with national and international sports/chess bodies and thus work for the growth of the game," it said and appealed to all chess players in the country to become a part of it.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hockey visors into face shields Hockey gear maker tweaks equipment for health workersSports equipment maker Bauer Hockey plans to modify its hockey visors into face shields for healthcar...

'Nearly 70 drugs that may be effective against COVID-19 identified'

An international team, including scientists of Indian origin, has identified 69 drugs and experimental compounds which may be effective in treating COVD-19. According to the researchers, some of the medications are already used to treat dis...

Three more test positive for coronavirus in Noida

Three more persons -- a husband-wife duo and a young woman -- tested positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Thursday, taking the tally of identified COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 14. One of the 14 persons has been treate...

Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines

Nine doctors have died in the Philippines from the coronavirus, the countrys top medical association said Thursday, as hospitals were overwhelmed and medics complained about a lack of protection on the front lines. The announcement of the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020