Released from hospital after COVID-19 recovery: Argentine cyclist Max Richeze

Argentine cyclist Max Richeze has been released from a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, where the UAE Team Emirates rider spent 18 days after testing positive for the coronavirus following the cancellation of the UAE Tour. Richeze wrote on Instagram that two tests for COVID-19 had come back negative and he was discharged Wednesday.

That status of Richeze's teammate, Fernando Gaviria, remains unknown after he also tested positive for the virus. Two staff members for UAE Team Emirates also tested positive, and the entire team remains in voluntary quarantine. The second edition of the UAE Tour, a major early season stage race, was canceled with two stages left.

Riders and support staff for all 22 teams were isolated, though nearly all of them now have been cleared to leave the country..

