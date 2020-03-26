Browns sign DT Billings, C Brown

The Cleveland Browns added line depth on both sides of the ball Thursday by signing defensive tackle Andrew Billings and center Evan Brown. Billings, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016. After sitting out his rookie season with a knee injury, he started 37 of his 47 games over the last three seasons with the Bengals.

He collected 35 tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits in 16 games (14 starts) in 2019 and has 80 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for his career. Brown, 23, was undrafted in 2018 and spent last season with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, appearing in four games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.