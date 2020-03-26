Left Menu
Brees pledges $5M for Louisiana coronavirus fight

  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:52 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:46 IST
Drew Brees pledged $5 million to the state of Louisiana in 2020 to help the state fight the coronavirus pandemic. Brees plans to deliver 10,000 meals a day as part of his contribution to the state's plight.

"The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time," Brees said in an Instagram post Thursday morning. "After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let's all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together." Brees, 41, signed a two-year, $50 million deal to return to the Saints earlier this month.

He's been in New Orleans since 2006 after five seasons -- four as a starter -- with the then-San Diego Chargers, arriving in Louisiana not long after Hurricane Katrina devastated the region. Credited for philanthropy during his time with the team, Brees made a $1 million donation to recovery efforts from Hurricane Sandy and helped build a school in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood with a $250,000 donation.

"It's the beacon of hope mentality," Brees said at the time. "You go into an area that otherwise didn't have any hope and transform it. It not only gave hope within, but it lets everyone else around it know what's possible."

