Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arians on AB to Bucs: 'Not gonna happen'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 07:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 07:55 IST
Arians on AB to Bucs: 'Not gonna happen'

Bruce Arians isn't interested in adding another superstar to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At least one superstar in particular. Speaking on CBS Sports Network's "Tiki and Tierney" show on Thursday, the Bucs head coach was asked about the chances of free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown joining new quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

"Yeah, it's not gonna happen," Arians replied. "There's no room. And probably not enough money. But it's not gonna happen -- it's not a fit here." Arians added later, "Yeah, I just know him, and -- it's not a fit in our locker room."

Arians coached Brown in the receiver's first two professional seasons while serving as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In January 2019, before the Steelers traded Brown to the then-Oakland Raiders, Arians called Brown a "diva" while talking with ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I've heard so many stories," Arians said at the time on Schefter's podcast. "I like Antonio -- he plays as hard as anybody on Sunday, and he practices hard. He's just gotta make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

Brown never played for the Raiders last season, instead cut by the team after an offseason filled with distractions, public spats with team management and missed workouts. He hooked up with the New England Patriots -- catching a touchdown pass from Brady in Week 2 -- but the team let him go after one game.

He has since dealt with multiple legal issues and has apologized to both the NFL and the Steelers. The Buccaneers last week agreed to a two-year deal worth a reported $50 million with Brady, who spent the previous 20 seasons of his career in New England, where he won six Super Bowls.

Last season, Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin finished third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards while teammate Mike Evans had 1,157 receiving yards in 13 games. They combined for 17 touchdown receptions while catching balls from Jameis Winston. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper G-Eazy to provide free meals to kids in San Francisco for a month

To make sure kids on his home turf dont go hungry while sheltering in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rapper G-Eazy is providing free meals to children in San Francisco for a month. According to TMZ, the 30-year-old will be providing f...

Selena Gomez donates proceeds from 'Dance Again' merch to COVID relief fund

To support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, singer Selena Gomez will donate part of the proceeds from her tour merchandise sales. For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the...

Jurgen Klopp thanks 'incredible' health workers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked all the incredible health workers for their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a mess...

David Beckham thanks 'brave' healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Former football star David Beckham thanked the brave healthcare workers for working tirelessly against the coronavirus pandemic. Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020