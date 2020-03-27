Arians on AB to Bucs: 'Not gonna happen'

Bruce Arians isn't interested in adding another superstar to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At least one superstar in particular. Speaking on CBS Sports Network's "Tiki and Tierney" show on Thursday, the Bucs head coach was asked about the chances of free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown joining new quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

"Yeah, it's not gonna happen," Arians replied. "There's no room. And probably not enough money. But it's not gonna happen -- it's not a fit here." Arians added later, "Yeah, I just know him, and -- it's not a fit in our locker room."

Arians coached Brown in the receiver's first two professional seasons while serving as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In January 2019, before the Steelers traded Brown to the then-Oakland Raiders, Arians called Brown a "diva" while talking with ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I've heard so many stories," Arians said at the time on Schefter's podcast. "I like Antonio -- he plays as hard as anybody on Sunday, and he practices hard. He's just gotta make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

Brown never played for the Raiders last season, instead cut by the team after an offseason filled with distractions, public spats with team management and missed workouts. He hooked up with the New England Patriots -- catching a touchdown pass from Brady in Week 2 -- but the team let him go after one game.

He has since dealt with multiple legal issues and has apologized to both the NFL and the Steelers. The Buccaneers last week agreed to a two-year deal worth a reported $50 million with Brady, who spent the previous 20 seasons of his career in New England, where he won six Super Bowls.

Last season, Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin finished third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards while teammate Mike Evans had 1,157 receiving yards in 13 games. They combined for 17 touchdown receptions while catching balls from Jameis Winston. --Field Level Media

