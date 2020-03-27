David Beckham thanks 'brave' healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Former football star David Beckham thanked the 'brave healthcare workers' for 'working tirelessly' against the coronavirus pandemic. Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with his kids.

"Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 #ClapForOurCarers @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," Beckham caption the video. Various footballers have come forward to express their gratitude towards the medical staff including Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Lucas Moura.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also thanked all the 'incredible' health workers. "Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services, all the health workers out there," Klopp said in a video posted on Liverpool's Twitter.

"It's unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf of all of us at LFC, I would like to say thank you - or, how we would say in Germany, Vielen dank," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.