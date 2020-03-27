Left Menu
ICC opens archives for fans amid COVID-19 pandemic

  • PTI
  • Dubai
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:30 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:00 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened its archive of match footages, providing fans with an opportunity to relive some of the greatest cricketing moments, including India's World Cup triumphs as people stay indoors to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The move will enable fans around the world to watch memorable cricket matches, highlights and ICC films at a time live sports programming stands disrupted.

ICC events dating back to 1975, including the men's and women's ODI and T20 World Cups, the Champions Trophy as well as the U19 World Cups have been made available to its broadcast partners. "We are facing unprecedented times as a sports industry and the need to connect with our fan communities is perhaps greater than ever," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

"With no live cricket to unite our fans around the world, we thought the next best thing would be to release our archive to broadcast partners so fans can enjoy some magnificent memories." Additionally, fans can join in the fun via Watch Parties on the ICC Facebook page where some of the most iconic games in the history of the sport will be replayed. Match highlights and tournament recaps will also be delivered through ICC social channels and the ICC website and mobile app and fans can get involved and vote on the memories they want to see from the ICC archive.

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed over 24,000 lives and infected more than 500,000 people world over. The pandemic has caused the world to come to a virtual standstill. Sports calendars have been shredded with the governments across the globe emphasizing the need for social-distancing.

"We hope this move will help our broadcast partners replace canceled sports fixtures with some highly engaging content and give cricket fans the opportunity to relive some of the great cricketing moments whilst we all stay at home," Sawhney said.

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

