Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-First Japan players test positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 12:01 IST
Baseball-First Japan players test positive for coronavirus

Three members of the Hanshin Tigers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced on Friday, becoming the first baseball players in Japan confirmed with the virus. Shintaro Fujinami, Hayata Ito and Kenya Nagasaka were confirmed as being infected with the virus after taking polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests the previous day, the team said in a statement.

The team had said on Thursday that Fujinami was taking a PCR test after reporting he had lost his sense of smell. Utah Jazz basketball center Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive, had reported the same symptom. "I am sorry to announce that their test results came back positive," Hanshin Tigers President Kenji Ageshio said in a statement.

"We will do our best to prevent the spread of infection with the cooperation of health centers, local advisers, and team doctors," he said. Almost 531,500 people have been infected by the virus globally and over 24,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The outbreak has also brought global sport to a standstill, with athletes from the NBA and European soccer among those to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Japan overall has seen a relatively low number of infections compared with the United States and Europe but a recent jump in Tokyo cases prompted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to describe the coronavirus as a "national crisis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Meghan Markle to narrate documentary for Disney Plus

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britains Prince Harry, is set to narrate a documentary about elephants for Disney Plus. Markle and Prince Harry will be officially stepping away from their roles within the British Royal Family on March 31.The doc...

Social distancing comes to fore at Karnataka cabinet meeting

Practicing the mantra of social distancing, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his ministerial colleagues sat in chairs kept at a distance from each other during a cabinet meeting here on Friday to discuss measures for combating t...

Indian LGBT+ group launches appeal for sex workers in coronavirus lockdown

Corrects charity name in fifth paragraph to Citizens for Justice and Peace, from Centre for Justice and Peace By Roli SrivastavaMUMBAI, March 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An LGBT rights group launched a fundraising appeal on Thursday for...

Study provides insights from ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in patients with kidney disease

In a novel combined study, researchers offer insights gained from ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, which is conducted while people go about their daily activities, including during sleep. This type of monitoring can provide more inform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020