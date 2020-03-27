Left Menu
Report: Syndergaard has successful Tommy John surgery

  Updated: 27-03-2020 20:53 IST
New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard had successful Tommy John surgery on Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday morning. The Mets announced earlier this week that the surgery would take place in Florida.

Syndergaard felt discomfort in his throwing elbow earlier this month during spring training, and an MRI exam revealed that he had torn the ulnar collateral ligament. Passan said Syndergaard is expected to be sidelined anywhere from 12 to 14 months and will return to the mound sometime in 2021.

The 27-year-old Syndergaard was 10-8 with a career-worst 4.28 ERA in 32 starts last season. He pitched a career-high 197 2/3 innings and struck out 202. Syndergaard was an All-Star in 2016 when he went 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings.

Overall, he is 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA in 119 career appearances (118 starts) since reaching the majors with the Mets in 2015. --Field Level Media

