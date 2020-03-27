Left Menu
Yashasvi Jaiswal thanks doctors, nurses in their fight against COVID-19

Indian U-19 cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday thanked doctors, nurses and all the essential services staff who are putting their lives at risk in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:34 IST
Indian U-19 cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. Image Credit: ANI

Indian U-19 cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday thanked doctors, nurses and all the essential services staff who are putting their lives at risk in combating the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Stand with the country. Let's all be responsible citizens. Stay at home, Stay safe."

"In this difficult situation, where coronavirus, deadly contagious disease, is spreading all over the world. I would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, policemen and all the supporting staff. You are the real hero of our country, working hard to save our lives. Thank you so much! We all will fight back soon. Stay at home and stay safe." he said in a video post. As the country is fighting against COVID-19, all sporting activities are either postponed or stand cancelled.

Jaiswal received the 'Player of the Tournament' award as he ended the U-19 World Cup with 400 runs from six matches. He also struck a century in the semi-final match against Pakistan. The batsman was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. "In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," the Prime Minister had said during his second address to the nation.

"If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years," he had added. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 724 in India (including 640 active cases, 66 cured or discharged people) and 17 deaths.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

