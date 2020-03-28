Left Menu
Golf-Davis Love III, wife escape fire that destroys home

American golfer Davis Love III's home was destroyed by an early morning fire in Georgia on Friday but the 21-time PGA Tour winner said he and his wife were not injured in the early morning blaze. “While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” the World Golf Hall of Fame member said in a statement.

Three fire engines responded to the blaze in St Simons Island, Georgia, after being called by the Loves at 5:15 a.m. local time but were unable to bring it under control, Love said. "We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis,” Love said.

An investigation is underway but an initial report said the fire began in the garage. Love, 55, has lived in the house for more than 20 years.

