NYXL 'stepping back' from OWL due to stay-at-home order

The New York Excelsior are taking a break from the Overwatch League due to the stay-at-home order in place for hard-hit New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The NYXL will temporarily be stepping back from playing matches in the Overwatch League," the team posted Friday on Twitter. "We're continuing to make all efforts to return to competition as soon as possible.

"We'll continue to create incredible ways for our fans -- the best in the world -- to connect with our players digitally during this time as they represent our city proudly and demonstrate the resilience it is known for." New York has the most coronavirus cases in the United States, with more than 44,000 confirmed as of Friday.

Matches for NYXL, the London Spitfire and Vancouver Titans have been removed from this weekend's schedule. The Spitfire and Titans are reportedly in the process of relocating their players back to South Korea over concerns of the outbreak's spread in the United States and Canada. The revised schedule includes just 10 of the 16 matches originally set to be played this weekend.

The updated Overwatch League schedule, all times ET: Saturday

Guangzhou Charge vs. Shanghai Dragons, 4 a.m. Chengdu Hunters vs. Hangzhou Spark, 6 a.m.

Toronto Defiant vs. Boston Uprising, 4 p.m. Los Angeles Valiant vs. Seoul Dynasty, 6 p.m.

San Francisco Shock vs. Los Angeles Gladiators, 8 p.m. Sunday

Chengdu Hunters vs. Shanghai Dragons, 4 a.m. Hangzhou Spark vs. Guangzhou Charge, 6 a.m.

Florida Mayhem vs. Atlanta Reign, 4 p.m. Seoul Dynasty vs. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Valiant vs. San Francisco Shock, 8 p.m. --Field Level Media

