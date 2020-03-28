Left Menu
Development News Edition

All Blacks coach to take pay cut, players to follow suit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 09:14 IST
All Blacks coach to take pay cut, players to follow suit

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster says he will take a pay cut and players will follow suit as New Zealand Rugby cuts expenses while professional competitions are shuttered during the coronavirus outbreak. In a radio interview Saturday, Foster confirmed he and other coaches had agreed to substantial pay cuts as long as New Zealand Rugby's revenues are affected. He did not give a percentage figure.

"Our coaching group has definitely taken a big cut," Foster told radio Newstalk ZB. "It's already been agreed to. "With rugby, when there's no games there's no revenue and that's a tough thing. There's been a lot of shaving of the programs and what it's also come down to is cutting salaries. That's happened for some and happening for others." Foster said he had spoken to several All Blacks players who accept their pay will be cut and are prepared to make that sacrifice while the southern hemisphere Super Rugby tournament is suspended. July test matches in New Zealand and Australia are also in doubt.

"It's a different sort of process for players but I know that they're willing to go into that space too," he said. "As we go through the next few days that will be finalized. “It's a given, they understand that. It's just a matter of working it through so all the different levels of players are dealt with fairly. I haven't had one player yet who doesn't know it's going to happen or doesn't accept that it's going to happen.” Players and coaches in many professional sports around the world have already taken pay cuts while leagues are suspended. Foster said New Zealand rugby has been hard hit by the shutdown.

"It's a dire state when you can't play a game," he said. “We're obviously in a high-cost, high-revenue industry and when the revenue dies you're left with high costs. So it's a no-brainer. There's going to be some pain.” The head of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V'landys, said he expected on Monday to announce a rescue package for clubs and players during the coranavirus crisis. The National Rugby League is suspended indefinitely, putting clubs and the sport itself under extreme financial pressure. "I will put a package to the commission on Monday morning and then hopefully make an announcement that afternoon that I think the players and the clubs will be happy with," V'landys told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Players in Australian rules football's Australian Football League Friday agreed to take pay cuts after lengthy negotiations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus ploughs lone furrow over coronavirus as football league plays on

As the rest of Europe shuts up shop to combat the new coronavirus, Belarus remains resolutely open for business. Restaurants in the former Soviet Republic continue to serve food, and the countrys football league plays on.Despite being at th...

FDA-authorized Abbott portable kit detects COVID-19 in just 5 minutes

US healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Friday said that it has received emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for the detection of novel coronavirus COVID-19, targeting the coronavirus RdRp Gen...

Up to 10 pc of recovered coronavirus patients in Wuhan test positive again, report says

About 3 to 10 per cent of recovered coronavirus patients in China have tested positive again after being discharged from the hospital. Doctors from Tongji hospital on the frontlines of the outbreak in Wuhan -- where the virus emerged -- tol...

Two Olympic champions amongst four Russians accused of doping

Four Russian athletes, including two former Olympic champions, have been charged with doping based on evidence from the bombshell McLaren report, the Athletics Integrity Unit IAU said. Andrey Silnov, the 2008 Olympic high jump champion, and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020