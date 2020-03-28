Leicestershire appoints Sean Jarvis as CEO

Left Menu
England's county cricket club Leicestershire has appointed Sean Jarvis as its new Chief Executive Officer.

England's county cricket club Leicestershire has appointed Sean Jarvis as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jarvis will take up his new position on June 24 following the departure of Karen Rothery after only 12 months in the role.

"The county is in my DNA and I am honoured to be becoming the Chief Executive Officer of Leicestershire County Cricket Club," Jarvis said in an official statement. "I look forward to working with the new Board and all of the staff on developing a new and exciting chapter for our cricket club," he added.

Jarvis has 25 years of experience at an executive level within professional sport clubs, including in the Football League with Oldham Athletic, the Premier League with Huddersfield Town and the launch of Super League. "The challenge ahead is not going to be easy but with hard work, commitment and the continued support of our stakeholders, members, supporters and local businesses. I am sure that our future will be much brighter," Jarvis said. (ANI)

