It was surreal: James Faulkner recalled Australia's 2015 World Cup triumph

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner recalled World Cup 2015 winning moments and said it was a surreal feeling. The Player of the Match of the summit clash against New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground termed the World Cup win as 10 times greater than the award.

"Winning the World Cup was 10 times better than winning Player of the Match. When we received the trophy and Pup lifted it up on stage: unreal, awesome. The walk around the ground as well, seeing friends and family, I was seeing people who'd bought tickets I hadn't seen for years, it was surreal," cricket.com.au quoted Faulkner as saying. In his nine overs, he returned with the figures of 3-36. He dismantled the middle-order as he scalped Ross Taylor (40), Grant Elliott (83) and Corey Anderson (0). Kiwis were reduced to 183 runs in 45 overs.

"Taylor was starting to be a bit more aggressive, but it was just a gut feel to start with a slower ball," the all-rounder said. "It didn't come out where I wanted it at all. I was trying to get it slow and wide but not as full as that," he added.

Skipper Michael Clarke played a knock of 74 runs while Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 56 runs. Australia chased down the target in 33.1 overs and won the match by seven wickets to lift their fifth World Cup title. (ANI)

