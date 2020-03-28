Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uruguayan football federation lays off 400, including coach Tabarez

  • PTI
  • |
  • Montevideo
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 17:08 IST
Uruguayan football federation lays off 400, including coach Tabarez

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced that almost all of its staff, including coach Oscar Tabarez, have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic that has frozen sport worldwide. "The executive committee informs that, due to the current health crisis which has brought to a halt all its activities, it is obliged to take a series of tough decisions in order to protect the future functioning of the institution," the AUF said in a statement on Friday.

The main measure was to "send all its staff to collect unemployment insurance" including Tabarez, 73, who has been the coach of the Uruguayan national team since 2006, leading them to a World Cup semi-final and a Copa America title. As well as full time staff, the AUF said it is also suspending "all outside contracts in all categories" and was maintaining only "essential" services for the "basic needs of the institution." According to Uruguayan media, this decision affects nearly 400 people.

"In a short time, the ball will start rolling again," the communique concluded. Uruguayan football, like all public events, was suspended on 13 March "until further notice," the day the first four cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country.

According to the latest figures announced on Friday, 274 people tested positive in Uruguay..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Golden Temple premises disinfected amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Golden Temple premises was disinfected by the Punjab Fire Service on Saturday as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. Punjab Chief Minister has permitted municipal bodies to buy medicines and food for daily wagers and...

COVID-19: 4 clerics arrested in Pak for violating lockdown rules

Police on Saturday arrested four clerics and booked 15 others in Punjab and Sindh provinces of Pakistan for violating lockdown rules and holding Friday congregations despite a fatwa issued by a top global Islamic body to suspend them to con...

Last flight to Bangkok: 'If I die, I want to die in my country'

As airlines worldwide cut flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, the last service from Singapore to Bangkok departed on Saturday with only a few dozen passengers, mostly Thai citizens desperate to get home to ride out the pandemic. If I d...

UK minister for Scotland self-isolating with possible coronavirus symptoms

Britains Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack has developed mild symptoms consistent with coronavirus and is self-isolating, a spokeswoman for his ministry said on Saturday.Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020