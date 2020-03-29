Take cue from Pujara family, stay home: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday asked the citizens of the country to stay home as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. The BCCI shared images of India's top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with his family and captioned the post as: "The Pujara family is spending some quality, some household chores and fun time with the little one, stay home, stay safe".

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against spread of the highly contagious infection. "In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," the Prime Minister had said during his address to the nation.

"If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years," he had added. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 979 in India (including 867 active cases, 86 cured or discharged people) and 25 deaths.

The World Health Organisation had termed the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

