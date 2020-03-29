The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-VIRUS-CRI-IND-AUSTRALIA COVID-19: If Australian travel ban stays for 6 months, India's tour could be affected By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Australian government's decision to seal its border for the next six months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic could adversely affect India's Futures Tours Programme (FTP), including the much-awaited face-offs Down Under later this year. SPO-VIRUS-AFC-CHHETRI Stand together and overcome these challenging times: Chhetri Kuala Lumpur, Mar 29 (PTI) Indian captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday featured in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and requested people to do all they can to overcome "these challenging times".

SPO-VIRUS-SHASTRI Using his 'tracer bullet' cliche, Shastri tells people to stay indoors and beat coronavirus New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) India coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said the "only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona", using his famous cliche to convey his message of staying home at all costs. SPO-VIRUS-BOX-TRAINING Boxing Federation starts online coaching for Olympic-bound boxers amid lockdown New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Their training halted by the coronavirus-forced national lockdown, India's Olympic-bound boxers will be provided online classes by their coaches from Monday to ensure that aspects such as mental well-being and nutrition are taken care of.

SPO-VIRUS-ESHA-SHOOT-DONATION 15-year-old India shooter Esha Singh donates Rs 30 thousand to fight pandemic New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Teenaged shooter Esha Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 30,000 to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming, at 15, the country's youngest sportsperson to make a monetary contribution. SPO-VIRUS-IPL-DELAY The Day You Wish Wasn't: When IPL didn't start and Dhoni wasn't on idiot box in COVID-19 World New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) In an ideal world, the millennials in Mumbai would have trudged out of a busy Churchgate station, mostly in Blues with a liberal sprinkling of canary yellow between them making their presence felt.

SPO-VIRUS-CA-CONTRACT CA defers announcement of players contract list by a month due to COVID-19 pandemic Melbourne, Mar 29 (PTI) The announcement of Cricket Australia's players contract list has been deferred by at least a month due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-VIRUS-RICHA-DONATION 16-year-old India cricketer Richa donates Rs 1 lakh for fight against COVID-19 Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) Sixteen-year-old all-rounder Richa Ghosh, who represented India in the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this month, has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Bengal Chief Minister's relief fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-KSCA-DONATION Karantaka State Cricket Association to donate Rs one crore for fight against COVID-19 New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday said it would donate Rs 50 lakh each to the central government and the state government for their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-VIHARI Using this break to sharpen my skills for Australia tour: Hanuma Vihari New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Confined to his home due to the nationwide lockdown, India cricketer Hanuma Vihari says he will use the time to "sharpen" his skills for the Australian tour, scheduled towards the end of the year.

SPO-CRI-ICC-JOGINDER ICC lauds cricketer-turned cop Joginder Sharma for doing his bit in health crisis New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has hailed India's cricketer-turned cop Joginder Sharma for doing his bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-LAXMAN Laxman's 281 among Chappell's all-time great knocks against spin Melbourne, Mar 29 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has picked his two all-time favourite innings against high-quality spin bowling and one of those is VVS Laxman's iconic 281 at the Eden Gardens in 2001.

SPO-VIRUS-KNIGHT-VOLUNTEER England captain Heather Knight joins NHS as volunteer to fight COVID-19 pandemic London, Mar 29 (PTI) England women's cricket team captain Heather Knight has joined the National Health Service (NHS) as volunteer to help the healthcare system fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. SPO-VIRUS-IOA IOA assures full support as India battles COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday assured full support as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed on self-isolation under the current circumstances.

SPO-VIRUS-LD RAHANE COVID-19: Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) India's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-DHONI-WASIM Dhoni wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully: Wasim New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wanted to earn just Rs 30 lakhs and live peacefully at his home town Ranchi, recalled veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer, who had shared the dressing room earlier in his career.

