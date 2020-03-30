Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, March 29

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 01:36 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, March 29

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Lions agree to one-year deal with WR Allison

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is staying in the NFC North, agreeing Sunday to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-ALLISON, Field Level Media

Report: Redskins reach deal with CB Darby Cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Washington Redskins, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-DARBY, Field Level Media NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Knicks owner Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus. BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-DOLAN-CORONAVIRUS, Field Level Media

- - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Western Michigan promotes Bates to head coach Western Michigan named Clayton Bates its head men's basketball coach, canceling a national search and staying within its program.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-WMU-BATES, Field Level Media Alabama F Jones declares for NBA draft

Alabama junior Herbert Jones announced on Instagram that he is entering the 2020 NBA Draft. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ALA-JONES-DRAFT, Field Level Media

Quinnipiac G Kelly transferring to Boston College Quinnipiac guard Rich Kelly is transferring to Boston College for his final season of eligibility.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-BC-QUIN-KELLY-TRANSFER, Field Level Media C Omoruyi commits to home-state Rutgers

Big man Cliff Omoruyi committed to in-state Rutgers on Sunday, giving coach Steve Pikiell a major recruiting win in the Class of 2020. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-RUTG-OMORUYI, Field Level Media

- - - - HOCKEY

Construction stops at Islanders' new arena Construction on the New York Islanders' new arena has been halted, and it's too soon to tell whether that will delay the team's plan to play there in the 2021-22 NHL season.

HOCKEY-NHL-NYI-ARENA-CONSTRUCTION, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FCS All-American kicker transfers to Georgia State

All-American kicker Noel Ruiz is transferring to Georgia State for his final year of eligibility. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-GSU-RUIZ, Field Level Media

- - - - SPORTS

Tokyo organizer: Olympics likely to start in summer, not spring The Olympics likely will take place in the summer of 2021 rather than in spring, the president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said.

SPORTS-USA-OLYMPICS, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS Select customers. Contact sales for more information.

Paris Eternal's 'Smex' recovering from coronavirus Eoghan "Smex" O'Neill, the off-tank for the Paris Eternal, announced on social media that he is recovering from the coronavirus.

ESPORTS-OVERWATCH-SMEX-CORONAVIRUS, Field Level Media FunPlus Phoenix swap Swole Patrol for Bad News Bears roster

FunPlus Phoenix will compete Sunday in Flashpoint 1, Phase 2 with the roster of the former Bad News Bears, the organization announced. ESPORTS-CSGO-FLASHPOINT, Field Level Media

EVENT COVERAGE SUNDAY: League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Spring, Week 4 (China)

League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Spring, Week 6 Dota 2 -- ESL One Los Angeles Online -- regional events

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Texas Motor Speedway CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 11 (Europe)

CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 1 CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 11 (North America)

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) North America -- Spring, Week 9 Overwatch League -- Week 8

- - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Marbury lines up 10 million masks for New York

Former Knicks guard and New York native Stephon Marbury has lined up 10 million N95 masks to be delivered from the place he currently calls home -- China -- to his hometown to help medical personnel battling the coronavirus. But, according ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. German health institute warns pandemic could overstretch system paperGermanys health system could face strains similar to those in Italy if the coronavirus outbreak in the country worsen...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Tom Hanks returns to LA after bout of coronavirus media reportsTom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Aus...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Polish composer Penderecki dies at 86 after long illnessPolands Krzysztof Penderecki, one of the worlds most celebrated composers, died on Sunday at the age of 86, his family said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020