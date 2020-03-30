Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, March 29

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Lions agree to one-year deal with WR Allison

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is staying in the NFC North, agreeing Sunday to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-ALLISON, Field Level Media

Report: Redskins reach deal with CB Darby Cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Washington Redskins, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-DARBY, Field Level Media NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Knicks owner Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus. BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-DOLAN-CORONAVIRUS, Field Level Media

- - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Western Michigan promotes Bates to head coach Western Michigan named Clayton Bates its head men's basketball coach, canceling a national search and staying within its program.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-WMU-BATES, Field Level Media Alabama F Jones declares for NBA draft

Alabama junior Herbert Jones announced on Instagram that he is entering the 2020 NBA Draft. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ALA-JONES-DRAFT, Field Level Media

Quinnipiac G Kelly transferring to Boston College Quinnipiac guard Rich Kelly is transferring to Boston College for his final season of eligibility.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-BC-QUIN-KELLY-TRANSFER, Field Level Media C Omoruyi commits to home-state Rutgers

Big man Cliff Omoruyi committed to in-state Rutgers on Sunday, giving coach Steve Pikiell a major recruiting win in the Class of 2020. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-RUTG-OMORUYI, Field Level Media

- - - - HOCKEY

Construction stops at Islanders' new arena Construction on the New York Islanders' new arena has been halted, and it's too soon to tell whether that will delay the team's plan to play there in the 2021-22 NHL season.

HOCKEY-NHL-NYI-ARENA-CONSTRUCTION, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FCS All-American kicker transfers to Georgia State

All-American kicker Noel Ruiz is transferring to Georgia State for his final year of eligibility. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-GSU-RUIZ, Field Level Media

- - - - SPORTS

Tokyo organizer: Olympics likely to start in summer, not spring The Olympics likely will take place in the summer of 2021 rather than in spring, the president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said.

SPORTS-USA-OLYMPICS, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS Select customers. Contact sales for more information.

Paris Eternal's 'Smex' recovering from coronavirus Eoghan "Smex" O'Neill, the off-tank for the Paris Eternal, announced on social media that he is recovering from the coronavirus.

ESPORTS-OVERWATCH-SMEX-CORONAVIRUS, Field Level Media FunPlus Phoenix swap Swole Patrol for Bad News Bears roster

FunPlus Phoenix will compete Sunday in Flashpoint 1, Phase 2 with the roster of the former Bad News Bears, the organization announced. ESPORTS-CSGO-FLASHPOINT, Field Level Media

EVENT COVERAGE SUNDAY: League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Spring, Week 4 (China)

League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Spring, Week 6 Dota 2 -- ESL One Los Angeles Online -- regional events

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Texas Motor Speedway CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 11 (Europe)

CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 1 CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 11 (North America)

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) North America -- Spring, Week 9 Overwatch League -- Week 8

- - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.