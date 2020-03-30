Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manu Bhaker donates Rs 1 lakh for fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 10:37 IST
Manu Bhaker donates Rs 1 lakh for fight against COVID-19

Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker on Monday donated Rs 1 lakh to the Haryana goverment to help the state combat the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The 18-year-old, who is a Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics champion, belongs to Jhajjar district in the state.

"This is the time when only lives of people matter to the country and to save them we need to do whatever we can. I am donating Rs 1 lakh to the Haryana Corona Cases fund from my savings," Bhaker tweeted in Hindi. The Youth olympics gold-medallist also urged everyone to contribute to fight the health crisis.

"I hope all of you will also donate and help the country during this time," she said. The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 700,000 people worldwide while causing close to 34,000 deaths. In India, the number of cases has surpassed the 1,000-mark with 27 people succumbing to the disease.

Bhaker is the latest entrant in the growing list of sports personalities making contributions. Last week, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh while former cricketer Suresh Raina made the biggest contribution of Rs 52 lakh.

Shuttler P V Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, sprinter Hima Das and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly have also come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Kishor demands Nitish's resignation over treatment being meted out to people arriving in Bihar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, once a key aide of Nitish Kumar and now a trenchant critic, demanded the resignation of the Bihar chief minister on Monday, hitting out at the heart-rending treatment being meted out to people arriving in th...

UPDATE 2-S.Korea to pay cash to families, bring in extra budget relief

South Korea will make an emergency cash payment to most families and draw up a second supplementary budget next month in a bid to ease the drawn-out economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in said on Monday. Moon, af...

Tokyo Olympics president says expects call from IOC on new Games date

Tokyo Olympics organising committee President Yoshiro Mori said on Monday that he was expecting a call from International Olympics Committee IOC Thomas Bach this week to decide new dates for the Games.Last week, the IOC decided to delay the...

Somali governor killed in Al-Shabaab suicide blast: official

A governor in Somalias Puntland has been killed in a suicide bombing claimed by the al-Shabaab jihadist group, police and hospital sources said Monday. Abdisalan Hassan Hersi, governor of Nugaal region, succumbed to his injuries after being...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020