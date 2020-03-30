Swim federation eyes world champs change after Olympics rescheduled

The international swimming federation (FINA) said Monday it welcomed the new dates for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and would now examine ways to "revise" dates for its 2021 world championships. "FINA welcomes the announcement of revised dates for Tokyo 2020 and the clarity they bring," the federation said after the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organisers announced the Games will now be held between July 23-August 8, 2021.

FINA president Julio Maglione added: "Faced with the unprecedented need to reschedule the Olympic Games, our friends at the IOC and Tokyo 2020 have reacted with great speed and professionalism. "To already know the dates is very helpful to federations and athletes everywhere." FINA said it will now consult with the organisers of the 2021 World Championships in the Japanese city of Fukuoka "to examine a revision to the proposed dates".

The championships were initially scheduled for July 16-August 1, 2021. World Athletics immediately reacted to the new Tokyo Olympic dates by saying it would move its world championships, slated for Eugene, Oregon, between August 6-15, 2021 to 2022. AFP BS BS

