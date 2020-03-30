Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saunders' boxing licence suspended after domestic violence 'advice' video

PTI | London | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:36 IST
Saunders' boxing licence suspended after domestic violence 'advice' video

Boxing chiefs suspended WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders' licence on Monday after he offered men advice on how to hit their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown. The British fighter released a video on social media using a punchbag to describe how to "hit her on the chin".

He apologised, saying he would "never condone domestic violence" and has now said he will donate �25,000 ($31,000) to domestic abuse charities. But the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) has announced the two-weight world champion's licence has been suspended, pending a hearing.

A brief statement from the governing body said: "The British Boxing Board of Control, having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media, have suspended his boxer's licence pending a hearing under the board's misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible." Saunders, 30, told Talksport radio it was a "silly mistake". "I didn't mean for anyone to get upset about it," he said. "There are people dying all around the world with coronavirus and I was just trying to take the heat off that a little bit.

"It clearly hasn't done. My sense of humour is not everyone's cup of tea." The boxer said he had received death threats and had deleted his Twitter account. Promoter Eddie Hearn said he was appalled by the "idiotic" comments.

"It's one step forward, four steps back with Billy Joe Saunders and it is frustrating," he said. "You just can't do it, especially when you're in your position." "People who are in abusive relationships are watching that video," Hearn added. "You cannot do it, it's unacceptable." Saunders issued an apology earlier this month after he called an airline to say a friend was displaying coronavirus symptoms. The friend was removed from the flight along with Saunders' trainer Ben Davison and stablemate Josh Taylor. The friend subsequently tested negative for COVID-19.

In 2018 Saunders was fined �100,000 and issued him with a severe reprimand about his future conduct by the BBBoC after video footage emerged of him appearing to offer a woman drugs. His actions were filmed from his car and seemingly showed him offering drugs to the woman to perform a sex act, as well as asking her to punch a passer-by, which she did, before he drove off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus imposes night-time curfew, extending coronavirus lockdown

Cyprus imposed a curfew on Monday to contain the spread of coronavirus, extending a broad lockdown introduced two weeks ago after a weekend surge in recorded cases.From March 31, people with only some exceptions are banned from leaving thei...

Navy hospital ship arrives to help New York battle coronavirus

A 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship docked in Manhattan on Monday and a field hospital was going up in Central Park for coronavirus patients, as officials in New York City, the epicenter of a widening U.S. outbreak, pleaded for more help from Wa...

Nigerians brace for lockdown as Africa tries to halt virus

Over 20 million Nigerians on Monday scrambled to prepare for lockdown in sub-Saharan Africas biggest city Lagos and the capital Abuja, as the continent struggled to curb the spread of coronavirus. President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a tw...

Mandatory for cable operators to carry 25 DD, RS and LS TV channels: I&B Ministry

The government on Monday asked cable operators to mandatorily broadcast 25 Doordarshan channels and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha TV, saying non-carriage of these channels is liable for action under the law. The Information and Broadcasting Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020