Owners to vote on wild-card format

NFL owners will vote on a conference call Tuesday to expand the wild-card playoff round to six games. The conference call is expected to be a mere formality which also is scheduled to include an extension of the league's agreement with Amazon Prime streaming service for at least three more seasons, per multiple reports.

If the playoff expansion passes -- owners collectively bargained the new system with players in the recently approved CBA -- NBC and CBS are expected to be granted television rights for the games. Both proposals are expected to be approved.

