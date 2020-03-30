Left Menu
SAI hands over JLN to Delhi government for quarantine purpose

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:25 IST
SAI hands over JLN to Delhi government for quarantine purpose

The Sports of Authority of India (SAI) on Monday said it is handing over the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here to the Delhi government for using it as a quarantine facility for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. SAI handed over the stadium after the District Magistrate had earlier in the day asked if it could be used for the purpose of quarantine.

The Sports Ministry had on March 22 announced that facilities under SAI across the country will be made available for usage as quarantine facilities. More than 1250 positive cases for the novel coronavirus have so far been reported across the country besides 36 deaths.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 34000 lives worldwide..

