Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masters hosts donate $2 million to coronavirus tests, relief

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 31-03-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 09:48 IST
Masters hosts donate $2 million to coronavirus tests, relief

Augusta National Golf Club, which in most years would be preparing to host the Masters, announced on Monday it will give $2 million to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in its region. This year's Masters, which was to have lured golfers and fans from around the world to the famed Georgia layout next week, was postponed indefinitely due to the global outbreak of the deadly virus.

The donation to the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area features $1 million to Augusta University for immediate expansion of coronavirus testing and $1 million to the emergency response fund to relief efforts to the area's most vulnerable people. "It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the city of Augusta and the greater region," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said.

"We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years." The only prior years the Masters has not been contested in April at Augusta National since its 1934 debut were 1943-1945 due to World War II. Ridley praised the medical workers who have been treating an ever-growing number of patients.

"We are grateful to the Community Foundation for their continued partnership during this unprecedented time and especially appreciative to the dedicated healthcare providers, first responders and many others working tirelessly to fight the effects of this pandemic," Ridley said. "They are truly leading this important charge and we hope these contributions will inspire others to support their efforts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks climb as factory activity rebounds, spurs hopes of recovery

China shares climbed on Tuesday after the country reported a better-than-expected industrial activity, spurring hopes that the worlds second-largest economy is starting to recover from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic. At the midday b...

Vietnam to implement 15 days of social distancing in coronavirus battle

Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from Wednesday to curb community transmission of the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian countrys prime minister said on Tuesday.From midnight April 1, everybody is required to stay at home and c...

Japan PM, deputy avoid joint meetings to cut coronavirus risk as lockdown pressure builds

Japans prime minister and his deputy wont attend meetings together to cut coronavirus risks as pressure for a lockdown builds, with domestic cases topping 2,000 and a minister saying the countrys containment strategy was stretched to the li...

Paper-based test to detect coronavirus in wastewater: Study

Researchers are working on a test to detect the novel coronavirus in the wastewater of communities infected with the virus, a development that can help curtail COVID-19 spread via contaminated water sources. According to the scientists, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020