Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ajax cancel contract of player stricken after heart attack

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:58 IST
Soccer-Ajax cancel contract of player stricken after heart attack

Ajax Amsterdam have cancelled the contract of Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered serious and permanent brain damage after a heart attack playing for the Dutch club in a pre-season friendly in mid-2017. Ajax have continued to pay his salary but have now formally cancelled the contract, which was due to automatically renew on July 1, the Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

The club are in talks with Nouri’s family about a future solution for the player, who has been moved to a specially adapted room at his home after years in hospital, the daily De Telegraaf added. There has been a lengthy dispute between Ajax and Nouri’s family, who are looking for a settlement after Ajax previously admitted providing "inadequate" on-field medical treatment for Nouri after the midfielder collapsed during the pre-season friendly against German club Werder Bremen in July 2017 in the Austria.

Despite being revived on the pitch and airlifted to a hospital, he suffered serious and permanent brain damage. "We recognise our responsibility and liability for the consequences of this," Ajax’s general manager Edwin van der Sar said in 2018.

The Dutch club said it had sought an external opinion during the incident and acted accordingly but further investigations showed that a defibrillator should have been used Nouri, born in Amsterdam to Moroccan parents, made 15 appearances for Ajax in his debut 2016-17 season while still a teenager. He is now 22-years-old. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab; COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4: Official.

65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4 Official....

Three new COVID-19 cases in Guj; tally reaches 73

Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of such patients in the state to 73, a health official said. Out of three new cases,two have been found in Ahmedabad and one in Rajkot, Principal Secre...

Germany's RKI optimistic about flattening of coronavirus infection curve

The head of Germanys Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases said on Tuesday that his optimism about the flattening of the coronavirus infection curve was justified, adding that this would be clearer after Easter.Lothar Wieler, pr...

Japan says destroyer and Chinese boat collided; China says one hurt

A Japanese destroyer and a Chinese fishing boat collided in the East China Sea on Monday night and no one was injured, Japans defence minister said, but China said a fisherman was hurt and suggested the Japanese vessel was to blame.The coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020