Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland coach Townsend to take 25 percent pay deferral

PTI | Edinburgh | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:27 IST
Scotland coach Townsend to take 25 percent pay deferral

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is to take a 25 percent pay deferral in response to the coronavirus outbreak, it was announced Tuesday. The same deferral, covering the period April 1 to September 1, will also apply to the coaches of Scotland's two professional rugby union teams -- Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill and Glasgow counterpart Dave Rennie -- as well as Scottish Rugby Union performance director Jim Mallinder.

Rennie, however, is set to leave in June to become the coach of Australia. SRU chief executive Mark Dodson, one of the highest paid administrators in the game, will have a salary deferral of 30 percent from April 1 to September 1.

There was an outcry when it was revealed that Dodson, already on a large annual salary of �455,000 ($563,543) had received an additional �478,000 in bonuses, accrued over three years and paid in one lump sum in 2019, bringing his total earnings to �933,000 ($1.16 million). And the fact he is taking a deferral as opposed to a cut while rugby is in a shutdown that started a fortnight ago may lead to fresh criticism.

But pay cuts for players and staff could become an option depending on how long the outbreak stops rugby being played, with the SRU anticipating coronavirus-induced consequences "for some time to come". Scotland's concluding Six Nations clash away to Wales was less than 24 hours before its scheduled March 14 date and may not now be played until October.

And the SRU has also now admitted there are major doubts over whether the upcoming tour to South Africa and New Zealand will go ahead. Tuesday's announcement, which came after a SRU board conference call on Friday is designed to help keep Scottish rugby viable at a time when there are no matches because of the spread of COVID-19.

It follows similar moves by national unions in England and Australia, although the Twickenham hierarchy of England's Rugby Football Union, including coach Eddie Jones, will be taking a pay cut of more than 25 percent for up to three months, as opposed to a deferral. The coronavirus is having an impact on rugby union across the world, with USA Rugby filing for bankruptcy protection after its financial problems were exacerbated by the outbreak.

Scottish Rugby Board chairman Colin Grassie said: "We are working extremely hard to navigate the sport of rugby in Scotland through these extremely challenging times. "We have a huge challenge ahead of us, but we will get there together and we will leave no stone left unturned to ensure the long term sustainability of Scottish Rugby and the sport in Scotland." The SRU also confirmed a halt to "all non-critical capital expenditure on its Murrayfield headquarters in Edinburgh and to "wider projects", including the new Edinburgh ground on the back pitches of the national stadium.

Meanwhile officials said Murrayfield had also been offered to the Scottish Government to use "in any way the country needs" during the outbreak. AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Alliance parts ways with Fata, 33

Despite a successful start to the season, Alliance has split with Adrian Fata Trinks and Neta 33 Shapira. Im very thankful for everything Fata and 33 has achieved with our team, founder and CEO Jonathan Berg said in a team statement. When t...

Government continuing talks with taxi industry on crucial matters

Government is continuing its talks with the taxi industry on crucial matters, including the possible introduction of a subsidy for the sector, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.Speaking at a media briefing held at the Govern...

In toned-down approach, U.S. proposes Venezuela transition government, sanctions relief

The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled a proposal for the lifting of Venezuela sanctions in exchange for creation of a power-sharing transitional government made up of members of the opposition and President Nicolas Maduros Socialist ...

China lockdown may have blocked 700,000 virus cases: researchers

Chinas decision to lock down the city of Wuhan, ground zero for the global COVID-19 pandemic, may have prevented more than 700,000 new cases by delaying the spread of the virus, researchers said Tuesday. Drastic Chinese control measures in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020