Mickelson 'working on' 1-on-1 golf rematch with Tiger

PTI | Miami | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:45 IST
Mickelson 'working on' 1-on-1 golf rematch with Tiger

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson hinted that a possible one-on-one rematch against Tiger Woods is in the works, one that could be contested despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mickelson, a left-hander who turns 50 in June, defeated Woods, a 15-time major winner and reigning Masters champion, in "The Match" -- a 2018 pay-per-view, winner-take-all duel for $9 million at Las Vegas.

Asked in a Twitter chat Sunday night about the chances for a rematch with Woods, Mickelson tweeted, "Working on it." Pressed on the subject, Mickelson responded, "I don't tease. I'm kinda a sure thing." The US PGA Tour has postponed all events until late May as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down major sports worldwide. But a man-to-man matchup of the US stars with no live spectators would require only an official for rulings and television camera operators to produce likely hit programming, possibly even in a charity event to raise money to combat coronavirus.

A golf course would offer plenty of space to meet social distancing guidelines, with Mickelson tweeting on March 18 he had successfully played using safety measures. "I played golf using these guidelines and it was nice to get outside, be active and still be safe for myself and others," Mickelson tweeted.

Mickelson sank a four-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Woods in the November 2018 showdown at Shadow Creek. AFP BS BS.

