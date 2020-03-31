Doping-WADA reinstates International Taekwondo Federation

The International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) was removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s non-compliant list, WADA said on Tuesday following a vote by its executive committee. The ITF had been ruled non-compliant in October last year for failing to complete and submit a Code Compliance questionnaire.

WADA said in a statement that the ITF had addressed the problem and a "corrective action report" would be issued following a review. WADA stressed that the federation will be advised that continued cooperation will be required in order to maintain its compliant status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.