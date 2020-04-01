Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBA, union negotiating player-pay plan

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 08:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 08:03 IST
Report: NBA, union negotiating player-pay plan

The NBA and the players association are in discussions regarding withholding player pay in the event regular-season games are canceled, ESPN reported Tuesday night. According to the report, the sides are discussing withholding up to 25 percent of players' remaining salaries in a league escrow, allowing for the players and owners to share in some of the financial loss should the league not complete a full, 82-game regular season.

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on the night of March 11, shortly after it was learned Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. The current collective bargaining agreement calls for players to lose roughly 1 percent of their salary for every game canceled per a force majeure provision -- triggered when a contract cannot be fulfilled by an unforeseen circumstance. A pandemic is among those circumstances in the NBA's CBA.

According to ESPN, the force majeure is triggered automatically upon the cancellation of games. The report stated that NBA commissioner Adam Silver, National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and a group of attorneys have discussed plans for preparing players should they lose money over lost games.

The report also stated that if there is no plan in place by April 15, players will receive their full game checks, but they would have to pay the money back later should games be canceled, with the amount owed determined by a formula based on each player's team and his own salary. The league is trying to avoid a scenario in which it would be forced to pursue payment from players, an impetus behind the sides trying to come to an agreement now.

Wojnarowski reported Thursday that NBA executives, including Silver, received a 20 percent pay cut in response to the shutdown. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Patrick McEnroe feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19

Retired USAs tennis player Patrick McEnroe is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19, the player confirmed. Patrick confirmed that he was in isolation for ten-to-eleven days as he had some minor symptoms.The former USAs tennis pla...

Fabregas names Wenger and Mourinho as two best managers

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has picked Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho as the best two managers he has worked under during his career. I had the best in the world, so I cannot complain, Fabregas said on Instagram Live. But when pressed...

Two test positive for COVID 19 in Puducherry

Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, a senior official said. Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar said the two had returned from D...

ISIS might target police during COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police

Delhi Police official said that ISIS terrorists are likely to target police personnel deployed during COVID-19 duty in the national capital. Police personnel deployed at various pickets, barricades in Delhi in connection with maintaining of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020