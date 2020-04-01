Left Menu
Lakers players all free of COVID-19 symptoms

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 08:30 IST
Two weeks after news broke that a pair of Los Angeles Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19, the team revealed Tuesday that all players are symptom-free after a completing a 14-day period of home isolation. "All Lakers players are currently symptom-free of COVID-19. The team will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines set by government officials, the Lakers and the NBA," the team announced.

On March 19, two Lakers players reportedly tested positive for the virus, though their identities were never made public. The team originally got its players tested after four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive. The Lakers played the Nets on March 10. The next day, the NBA announced it was suspending games indefinitely. ESPN reported that 14 of the 17 players on the Lakers' roster (including those on two-way contracts) were tested, and that the tests did not require the players to get out of their vehicles.

"The thing I think people aren't realizing is how serious of an ordeal this is and that it's not to be taken lightly," Lakers guard Alex Caruso told ESPN last week. "Everybody said the test is uncomfortable, and it pretty much was. They just stuck a Q-tip through your nose to the back of your mouth." Earlier Tuesday, the NBA, players and 2K Sports announced a 16-player NBA 2K20 tournament to begin play Friday. Among them is Kevin Durant, one of the Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN also reported earlier in the day that the NBA and players union are discussing plans for withholding player pay should any regular-season games be canceled. --Field Level Media

