COVID-19: India U-17 women's coach to return to Sweden

India U-17 women's coach Thomas Dennerby along with his assistant will be returning to Sweden from Goa later today as the preparations for World Cup has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-04-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 08:40 IST
India U-17 Women's coach Thomas Dennerby . Image Credit: ANI

India U-17 women's coach Thomas Dennerby along with his assistant will be returning to Sweden from Goa later today as the preparations for World Cup has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Swedish government has arranged a flight to help its citizens get back home safely, Goal.com reported.

Dennerby has been in Goa for the last few months to oversee the preparations of the Indian U-17 team. As it is, the preparation for the U-17 Women's World Cup, to be hosted by India later this year, also has been halted.

Earlier, when FIFA was asked to comment whether the tournament will go ahead in India or not, the apex football body replied: "FIFA is currently monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 in India in close collaboration with the Local Organising Committee, as well as other key stakeholders including the AIFF, Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and relevant authorities in the country. "With public health and safety in mind, FIFA is also working with the Local Organising Committee to identify any potential impact on preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, as well as finding alternative solutions to upcoming events that were planned in India in the lead up to the tournament," it added.

Dennerby took charge of the team in October last year. He was in charge of Nigeria women's team before that. Due to the COVID-19, football action across the world has come to a halt. Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga have been suspended indefinitely.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

