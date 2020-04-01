WNBA trio prevails in NBA 2K Three For All opener

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:33 IST
Watch Us Work, a team consisting of three WNBA players, won a first-round match Tuesday in the NBA 2K Three For All Showdown. Atlanta Dream guard Alexis Jones, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray and Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers teamed up for a victory over Dime in the event's Xbox division. Next up for Watch Us Work is a game against 2Raw, who won a play-in game against Hornets Venom GT before defeating the Texas Legends.

The $25,000 online event features teams of players from NBA 2K League squads, the winners of a public qualifying tournament contested Friday through Sunday, plus selected WNBA players, NBA G League players and sports and media celebrities. The event is divided into brackets for play on Xbox and PS4, with numerous NBA 2K League teams competing in both formats by splitting their squads. The 36-team Xbox bracket features 20 NBA 2K League teams, and the 42-team PS4 bracket includes 19 NBA 2K League teams.

The prize pool has $15,000 available for the non-NBA 2K League teams, with the two non-NBA 2K League teams advancing the furthest in each bracket cashing in for $5,000 and $2,500. Raining Threes, featuring Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray and NBA G League players Haywood Highsmith and Michael Bryson, will open Xbox play Wednesday against 76ers GC.

Sugar Icy Ballas, with Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers and Women in Gaming representatives Ayleesha "ABallaGirl" Harvey and Brianna "icygirl" Novin, will oppose the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday in PS4 play. The Cruz Sky Clips, consisting of Dream forward/guard Shekinna Stricklen plus G League players Isaiah Reese and James Palmer, will start their PS4 competition Wednesday vs. Pacers Gaming.

In other Tuesday results, Hawks Talon GC defeated Team Savage, with Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice; Above All got past BFAM, featuring former NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson; and Kings Guard Gaming topped Midwest Cashmob, whose team included former NFL running back Orleans Darkwa. Xbox results from Tuesday:

X Bracket Play-in round

2RAW def. Hornets Venom GT First round

2Raw def. Texas Legends Watch Us Work def. Dime

Blazer5 Gaming def. The Brand Wizards DG def. Cavs Legion GC

Y Bracket Play-in round

Kings Guard Gaming def. Midwest Cashmob First round

Kings Guard Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai by forfeit Above All def. BFAM

Team Retribution def. Raptors Uprising GC Warriors Gaming Squad def. Jazz Gaming

PS4 results from Tuesday: Square Bracket

Play-in round Pistons GT def. The 4th

Wizards District Gaming def. 10K Gaming Hawks Talon GC def. Team Savage

First round SharpShooters def. Pistons GT

NetsGC def. Gaming illuminaughty by forfeit Wizards District Gaming def. Lean Squad

Hawks Talon GC def. Knicks Gaming Triangle Bracket

Play-in round ShootersShoot def. SlyUnit

Flip The Script def. Warriors Gaming Squad Magic Gaming def. MooreLifeandtheClaws

First round BallLikeHer def. ShootersShoot

Bucks Gaming def. Hornets Venom GT Mavs Gaming def. Flip The Script

Magic Gaming def. Grizz Gaming Xbox schedule for Wednesday:

8 p.m. ET Celtics Crossover Gaming v. Pacers Gaming

Broken Ankles v. Grizz Gaming 9 p.m. ET

Bucks Gaming v. the winner of Celtics Crossover Gaming/Pacers Gaming Pistons GT v. the winner of Broken Ankles/Grizz Gaming

10 p.m. ET The OG's v. Magic Gaming

x Ya lost Me x v. Heat Check Gaming NetsGC v. T-Wolves Gaming

Power DF v. Mavs Gaming 11 p.m. ET

Knicks Gaming v. All That Raining Threes v. 76ers GC

PS4 schedule for Wednesday: 8 p.m. ET

The Sell Squad v. Heat Check Gaming LadyStarz v. Los Angeles Wildcats

The Cruz Sky Clips v. Pacers Gaming The Playmakers v. T-Wolves Gaming

9 p.m. ET Team of Hell 2.0 v. the winner of The Sell Squad/Heat Check Gaming

Kings Guard Gaming v. Huh Nation Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai v. the winner of The Cruz Sky Clips/Pacers Gaming

Sugar Icy Ballas v. Wisconsin Herd 10 p.m. ET

Lakers Gaming v. Team Tyceno 76ers GC v. Toes

11 p.m. ET Jazz Gaming v. the winner of Lakers Gaming/Team Tyceno

tmt v. the winner of 76ers GC/Toes Games will be streamed at twitch.tv/nba2kleague.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

