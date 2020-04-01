Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand Rugby slashes salaries, fears huge losses

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:11 IST
New Zealand Rugby slashes salaries, fears huge losses
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

New Zealand Rugby announced wage cuts for all staff Wednesday, warning the coronavirus pandemic could cost it up to NZ$100 million (US$60 million) in lost revenue. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said under a worst-case scenario Super Rugby teams and the All Blacks would not be able to take the field this year.

He said the union needed to staunch cash outgoings and staff had agreed to a 40 percent pay cut for the next three months, with talks underway with players. "It's an incredibly challenging time, we have fantastic rugby people all around the country at the moment dealing with difficult financial circumstances," he told reporters.

Robinson said he had been in contact with the global governing body World Rugby about the prospect of NZR receiving financial support. "They're going through a process of gathering as much information as they can, once they digest that I'd imagine they'll come back to us with some ideas," he said.

NZR said it had made emergency grants of NZ$250,000 to each of New Zealand's five Super Rugby clubs to tide them over for the next three months. "These decisions are about protecting the core capability of the Super Rugby clubs so that they are ready to hit the ground running if Super Rugby resumes later this year," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani: U.S. has lost opportunity to lift Iran sanctions amid coronavirus

Irans president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historic opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehrans fight against the infection.It was...

There's no mantra for success, just hard work: Mary Kom

A six-time world champion and an Olympic bronze-winner, surely M C Mary Kom can be expected to have a secret mantra for success. But as it turns out, she has none. The 37-year-old is gearing up for her second Olympics, postponed to 2021 ami...

Crew of Malayalam film stranded in Jordan seeks assistance for return

A Malayalam film crew of 58 persons comprising actor Prithviraj and director Blessy are stuck at a shooting venue of their new film in Jordan after measures taken by that country to prevent novel coronavirus outbreak, film industry sources ...

Warne picks Sourav Ganguly as skipper of his greatest Indian XI, VVS Laxman misses out

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Wednesday picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. Among the selections, the most notable omission was of VVS Laxman as he had an impeccable record against Australia.The 50-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020