McTominay will be important player for Man United in next ten years: Nemanja Matic

Manchester United's midfielder Nemanja Matic reckons that in the coming ten years Scott McTominay will become an important member of the side.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:43 IST
McTominay will be important player for Man United in next ten years: Nemanja Matic
Manchester United's Scott McTominay . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's midfielder Nemanja Matic reckons that in the coming ten years Scott McTominay will become an important member of the side. The Serbian also went on to praise his fellow midfielder's attitude and said McTominay has got everything to become an important member of the side.

"We are always talking, especially when he started to play in the first team, but now he's a proper senior player he plays like he's had 10 years in the first team," Manchester United's official website quoted Matic as saying. "I think he will be a very important player for Manchester United in the next 10 years or more. He is the kind of player and person that you always want to have in the changing room," he added.

McTominay has made a massive impact on his return to Manchester United as he went on score against Club Brugge and Manchesrer City. "He's very professional, with a lot of quality in the legs. His mentality is what Manchester United needs to have, so I think that with any coach, in any club he will fit very well," Matic said.

"I'm happy for him and United that they have a player like that in the team. He just needs to continue how he's been working until now and I'm sure he will be one of the Manchester United legends one day," he added. Manchester United managed to move to the fifth spot in the Premier League standings with 45 points from 29 matches.

However, the Premier League has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

