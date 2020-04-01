Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA challenged at court by Brazil's Teixeira, English FA

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:34 IST
FIFA challenged at court by Brazil's Teixeira, English FA

FIFA rulings are being challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport by disgraced Brazilian soccer official Ricardo Teixeira and the English Football Association. The court's updated list of pending hearings includes a date of June 3 for Teixeira to appeal against his life ban imposed by the FIFA ethics committee in November for taking bribes.

The English appeal on June 26 is against a 350,000 Swiss franc (USD 362,000) fine imposed as part of FIFA's case against Chelsea for breaking rules to sign youth players and register them with the national soccer body. Chelsea served a transfer ban last year and won an appeal at CAS to be cleared to trade again in January. CAS has stopped in-person hearings at its Lausanne, Switzerland, base but is proceeding with cases conducted by video link or submission of documents.

Teixeira was eventually banned by FIFA four months ago, which was four years after he was indicted by federal prosecutors in the United States in their sprawling investigation of corruption in international soccer. The long-time former FIFA executive committee member was found guilty by the soccer body's ethics judges of taking millions of dollars in bribes linked to commercial contracts for South American competitions from 2006-12. He was fined 1 million Swiss francs (USD 1.03 million).

The FIFA case was based on documents published in the US investigation. Teixeira's lawyers said he denied FIFA's charges, which they claimed were based on "assumptions made by US attorneys" without evidence.

Now 72, Teixeira resigned from the FIFA executive committee in 2012 to avoid being formally implicated in a World Cup kickback scandal. That case also involved the late Joao Havelange, the FIFA president from 1974-98 and formerly Teixeira's father-in-law. In the English case, FIFA judicial bodies ruled the FA breached transfer and registration rules in dozens of cases of youths who played for Chelsea teams. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus pushes reluctant Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cited the coronavirus pandemic as the impetus for reluctantly creating her first personal Facebook account in a post on Wednesday. Since coming to power in 2016, Suu Kyi has largely communicated through forma...

Portugal PM says virus restrictions could last months, deaths rise to 187

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday that the country may be facing one, two, three months of restrictions on movement of people, as the number those who have died from the coronavirus nears 200. A total of 3,600 compan...

Mobile phones of people under home quarantine will be tracked: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police has been ordered to track mobile phones of people under home quarantine to check their movement and ensure no violations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. We handed over a list of 11,084 phone numbers to police...

COVID-19: After pay cut, GoAir tells staff that portion of March salary has been deferred to April

After introducing a pay cut for all employees last week as the coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted the aviation sector, GoAir CEO Vinay Dube told the employees on Wednesday that a portion of their Marchs salary has been deferred t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020