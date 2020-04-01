Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aston Martin's return to Formula One in 2021 confirmed

PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:56 IST
Aston Martin's return to Formula One in 2021 confirmed

Aston Martin shareholders have approved the British luxury carmaker's return to Formula One as a constructor in 2021, it was confirmed Wednesday in a deal that will see the Racing Point team rebranded. The announcement came after a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll injected �260 million ($322 million) of new capital into a fundraising effort of �536 million ($664 million).

"On Monday 30th of March, the shareholders of Aston Martin Lagonda approved a �536m fundraising, underpinned by an injection of �260m of new capital from Yew Tree Consortium - a group of investors led by Lawrence Stroll," Racing Point said in a statement. "As part of this investment Mr Stroll will become Executive Chairman of Aston Martin and Aston Martin will create its own works F1 racing team." Stroll's son Lance currently drives for his Racing Point team alongside Mexico's Sergio Perez.

Stroll, who bought Racing Point when it was formerly known as Force India in August 2018 when it was on the verge of going bankrupt, has previously made clear his desire to take on the F1 front-runners. "A brand with the pedigree and history of Aston Martin needs to be competing at the highest level of motorsport," Stroll said.

"I think it's the most exciting thing that's happened in recent memory in Formula One and it's incredibly exciting for all stakeholders in the sport, especially the fans." He added: "Aston Martin has been competing very successfully in various classes of motorsport throughout its history, but we now have an opportunity to create a works team in Formula One." Plans to rebrand the Racing Point team were announced in January when Stroll led a rescue deal for the struggling luxury carmaker. Aston Martin has enjoyed a title partnership agreement with Red Bull Racing over the past four years, an arrangement that will come to an end after the forthcoming season.

The British manufacturer last entered an F1 works team in 1960. Aston Martin is cherished by Hollywood actors, global sports stars and British royalty.

Fictional superspy James Bond's carmaker of choice had made its debut in 1964 film 'Goldfinger' and more recently featured in 2015's 'Spectre'. The brand features once more in the latest instalment, "No Time to Die" , due out this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Delhi police received over 1,000 calls in 24 hrs seeking help

The Delhi Police received over 1,000 calls on their helpline number within a period of 24 hours till Wednesday after seeking assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi Polic...

COVID-19: Residents of rail colony living in fear after Tablighi Jamaat followers quarantined there

Residents of a railway colony in Delhis Tughlakabad raised concerns of their safety after 167 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hotspot Tablighi Jamaat centre were quarantined at a nearby makeshift facility, prompting senior officials t...

Botswana president tests negative, exits quarantine

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday was released from isolation at home after testing negative for coronavirus, the presidency said. The southern African countrys leader went into a 14-day self-quarantine on March 21 after a v...

Bulgaria plans to extend emergency until May 13

Bulgaria plans to extend its national emergency by a month to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 422.The Black Sea states parliament voted unanimously on March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020