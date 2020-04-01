Left Menu
IOA says will issue final statement of contribution after lifting of lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:53 IST
IOA says will issue final statement of contribution after lifting of lockdown

The Indian Olympic Association is unable to confirm receipt of some donations made by its affiliated members to the PM Cares Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and it will issue a final statement of the contributions after the lockdown is lifted, a top official said on Wednesday. "The Finance Division (of the IOA) is unable to confirm receipt of many claims of donations at this stage as contribution of the IOA to PM Care Fund," IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said.

"After the lockdown is over, we shall issue final statement of funds contributed by IOA towards the cause," he added. He said some of the National Sports Federations have made the donations directly to the PM Cares Fund while others had done through the IOA.

