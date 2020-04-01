MLB cancels Cubs-Cards series in London

Major League Baseball has canceled a two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The National League Central rivals had been slated to play at Olympic Stadium on June 13-14.

"We made the decision because it was unlikely the events would go forward, and timely cancellation allowed us to preserve important financial resources," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a memorandum sent to league employees Wednesday. "We also have canceled agreements with service providers and delayed projects that involve large capital expenditures."

MLB was bidding to play in Europe for the second consecutive year. The New York Yankees swept a pair of games from the Boston Red Sox in London on June 29-30, 2019. MLB, which initially planned Opening Day for March 26, has delayed the start of its season until mid-May at the earliest.

The league had already canceled series scheduled for this season in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The San Diego Padres had been slated to play the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 18-19 in Mexico City, and the New York Mets were booked to play the Miami Marlins on April 28-30 in San Juan.

--Field Level Media

