Titans re-sign LB Correa to one-year deal

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:26 IST
The Tennessee Titans re-signed linebacker Kamalei Correa, his agent confirmed Wednesday. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported it was a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million.

Correa, 25, set career highs with 37 tackles and five sacks in 16 games with the Titans in 2019. A second-round pick by Baltimore in 2016, Correa was traded to Tennessee for a 2019 sixth-round selection before the start of the 2018 season.

Correa has 75 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 54 games (13 starts) with the Ravens (2016-17) and Titans. --Field Level Media

