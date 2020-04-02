Left Menu
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:22 IST
ICC condoles death of DLS method co-founder Tony Lewis
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday condoled the death of mathematician Tony Lewis, who co-developed the Duckworth-Lewis system of calculating target scores in weather-affected limited-overs matches. Lewis died on Wednesday. He was 78.

"Tony's contribution to cricket is huge. The present-day system of resetting targets in international cricket is based on the one developed by him and Frank (Duckworth) more than two decades ago," said Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager - Cricket. "His contribution to the game of cricket will be remembered for years to come and we send our condolences to his family and friends." Lewis had developed the original Duckworth-Lewis method jointly with Frank Duckworth, which was adopted by the ICC in 1999. After the retirements of Duckworth and Lewis, Steven Stern became the custodian of the method and his name was added to the system in 2014.

Lewis, a graduate in mathematics and statistics from Sheffield University, retired as a lecturer of Quantitative Research Methods from Oxford Brookes University. He was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2010.

