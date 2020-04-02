Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket World Cup hero Stokes to race against F1 drivers in Virtual GP

PTI | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:13 IST
Cricket World Cup hero Stokes to race against F1 drivers in Virtual GP

England's cricket World Cup hero Ben Stokes is set to take a plunge into racing, albeit on virtual platform, and will join five Formula One drivers in this weekend's F1 Esports Grand Prix. The drivers will compete around a virtual Albert Park in Melbourne and the race will include, among others, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Alex Albon.

Also competing alongside the top England cricketer will be Williams' George Russell, McLaren's Lando Norris and WIlliams' Nicholas Latifi. These e-sport events are being held after the first eight races of the Formula One season were either postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Melbourne Park is traditionally used for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Stokes tweeted, "3 days of practice so now going to do my first custom GP with 5 races in Australia...this is incredibly hard btw so need a little assistance." Stokes' exploits in the World Cup final against New Zealand last year powered England to their maiden triumph.

The first F1 virtual grand prix was watched by over 350,000 people across all streams. "Following the massive success of the F1 Esports Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix, we are thrilled to be able to come back online again this weekend to provide fans with some racing action," Julian Tan, F1's head of e-sports said.

"A star-studded grid is shaping up with our F1 stars - past, present and future - as well as huge names in sports and entertainment." PTI AH AT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

SCTIMST, Wipro 3D jointly build prototype of ventilator to fight COVID-19

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST, an institute of National Importance of the Department of Science and Technology, has tied up with Wipro 3D, Bengaluru to jointly build upon a prototype of an emergen...

32 new coronavirus positive cases reported in AP; tally rises to 143

Eds Adds details Amaravati, Apr 2 PTI Coronavirus positive cases continued to maintain an upward curve in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday with 11 more reported during the day, adding to the 21 since Wednesday night, and taking the aggregate to ...

UP: WhatsApp group admin, member held over sharing of COVID-19 rumour

Two people were arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly fanning communal violence after a rumour related to coronavirus was shared on a WhatsApp group by one of them, police said. One of them is the admin someone who can add or ...

Home is where research is: Three Indians stay back in Italy to complete their work

Three Indians pursuing academic careers in Italy stayed back when COVID-19 was sweeping across the European nation - one to complete his doctorate, the second for coronavirus related research and the third to see how the country with the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020