Paris Eternal's 'HyP' retires from Overwatch

Paris Eternal flex support Damien "HyP" Souville quit the team and announced his Overwatch League retirement Thursday, citing health reasons. "It was a very complicated choice to make, surely the hardest one that I had to take in my life but the most important thing is that this decision is best for me, for my well-being and my health," he posted on Twitter.

HyP, 24, has been with Paris Eternal since the team was founded in 2018. He previously played with GamersOrigin and Eagle Gaming and also competed for Team France in the 2019 Overwatch World Cup. Paris Eternal's next match is Sunday against the Houston Outlaws. Substitute flex support Luis "Greyy" Perestrelo likely will replace HyP.

"All the players and coaches of Paris Eternal have a great future ahead of them and I am sure they will continue the very good season we started together," Hyp tweeted.

