Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 04:36 IST
Broncos reach deals with TE Vannett, DE Harris

The Denver Broncos signed tight end Nick Vannett to a two-year contract and re-signed defensive end Shelby Harris to a one-year deal on Thursday. Terms weren't disclosed, but multiple outlets previously reported that Vannett's deal was for $5.7 million and Harris' was for $3.25 million.

Vannett, 27, was drafted in the third round in 2016 by the Seattle Seahawks and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last September. He has 61 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns in 55 career games (22 starts) with the two teams.

Harris, 28, started all 16 games for the Broncos last season and posted career highs with 49 tackles and six sacks. He hasn't missed a game in three seasons with Denver, totaling 122 tackles, 13 sacks, 16 passes defensed, one interception and one blocked kick in 48 contests (22 starts).

A seventh-round pick by Oakland in 2014, Harris tallied 14 tackles and one sack in eight games with the Raiders during the 2014 and '15 seasons before being released in May 2016. He did not appear in an NFL game in 2016, spending part of the year on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. --Field Level Media

