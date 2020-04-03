Left Menu
Report: Raiders, Apple unable to reach agreement

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 05:28 IST
It looks as if Eli Apple can add his name to the list of players back on the free agent market after a deal he thought he had in place fell through. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday, the cornerback and Las Vegas Raiders couldn't finalize a contract, meaning the four-year veteran remains on the open market.

Back on March 18, multiple outlets reported that Apple and the Raiders agreed to a deal, though terms were not disclosed. Apple, 24, was selected 10th overall in the 2016 draft by the New York Giants. He was traded to New Orleans in October 2018 and played in 25 games with the Saints, tallying 58 tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

Overall, he has 233 tackles, three interceptions, six fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in 55 career appearances (48 starts). Earlier this offseason, defensive lineman Michael Brockers re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams after his deal with the Baltimore Ravens never came to fruition. And last Friday, the Jets failed to reach a final deal after agreeing to a contract with safety Marqui Christian, who also played with the Rams last season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

